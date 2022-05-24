Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight Aids, TB and malaria

Davos: The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria announced its first pledge from the private sector on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, on Tuesday.

The $10 million (about R157m) pledge by Comic Relief US unlocks a matching $30m commitment by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

More than 2 500 of the world’s leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts meet in the Swiss mountain village of Davos, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosts its first in-person annual meeting for more than two years.

David Beasley (@WFPChief) told #wef22 today that we're facing the worst humanitarian crisis in a century. He was addressing a session on the global food crisis, where he warned of the consequences of the war in Ukraine for food security.

The fund has set a 2024-2026 fund-raising target of $18 billion. US President Joe Biden, who will host an upcoming conference, has signalled a $6bn commitment.