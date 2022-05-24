Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight Aids, TB and malaria

Photo: World Economic Forum.

Photo: World Economic Forum.

Published 20m ago

Share

By Leela de Kretser

Davos: The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria announced its first pledge from the private sector on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The $10 million (about R157m) pledge by Comic Relief US unlocks a matching $30m commitment by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

More than 2 500 of the world’s leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts meet in the Swiss mountain village of Davos, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosts its first in-person annual meeting for more than two years.

The fund has set a 2024-2026 fund-raising target of $18 billion. US President Joe Biden, who will host an upcoming conference, has signalled a $6bn commitment.

More on this

Disruptions to health care caused by Covid-19 across the world saw reversals in testing and treatment of all three deadly diseases, said executive director Peter Sands.

The donor environment has also shifted dramatically since 2019 when the fund met a $14bn target.

Sands said the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and growing economic headwinds were impacting investment. Governments are in transition when it comes to budget allocations for Covid-19 and some are also committing money to help Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

Private sector donations are also being impacted by the recent market losses.

"It's a challenging time to be raising large sums of money," Sands said.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental and lobbying organisation in Cologny, canton of Geneva, Switzerland.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

World Economic ForumAfricaEuropeBill GatesAIDSHealth WelfareRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine CrisisCovid-19

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters