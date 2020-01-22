Johannesburg – Burkina Faso's President Rock Marc Kabore has declared two days of national mourning following the death of at least 36 civilians in the north of the country after they were attacked by religious extremists, media reported.
The attacks on Nagraogo village on Monday led to the death of 32 people while a subsequent attack on Alamou village killed four civilians with nobody claiming responsibility for the attacks, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.
Security forces were given extra powers to search homes and restrict freedom of movement last December after a state of emergency was declared in several northern regions of the country.
The state of emergency was meant to remain in force until January 12 but has since been extended for another year.
Many countries have warned their citizens against travelling to Burkina Faso unless essential due to the ongoing security situation.