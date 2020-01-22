Days of mourning declared after militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso









Burkina Faso's President has declared two days of national mourning following the death of at least 36 civilians after they were attacked by religious extremists. Picture: Xinhua/Li Xueren Johannesburg – Burkina Faso's President Rock Marc Kabore has declared two days of national mourning following the death of at least 36 civilians in the north of the country after they were attacked by religious extremists, media reported. The attacks on Nagraogo village on Monday led to the death of 32 people while a subsequent attack on Alamou village killed four civilians with nobody claiming responsibility for the attacks, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday. Security forces were given extra powers to search homes and restrict freedom of movement last December after a state of emergency was declared in several northern regions of the country. The state of emergency was meant to remain in force until January 12 but has since been extended for another year. Many countries have warned their citizens against travelling to Burkina Faso unless essential due to the ongoing security situation.

Last December the United Kingdom advised its citizens - a warning that remains current as of Wednesday - to avoid areas within 40 km of the border with Mali, the Sahel region and Koulpelogo province in the centre-east in the event that travel to the country was unavoidable.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Burkina Faso, including Ouagadougou. Attacks could be indiscriminate, affecting Burkina Faso security forces, religious sites, restaurants and places visited by foreigners,” the UK foreign office warned.

There was also a risk that terrorist groups may cross the border from Mali and the northern border with Niger into Burkina Faso to carry out kidnap attacks, the warning added.

The G5 Sahel military force, comprising Mali, Mauritania, Chad, Burkina Faso and Niger, was established in 2014 to counter extremist violence carried out by, among others, groups associated with the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

African News Agency (ANA)