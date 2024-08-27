Didiza clarifies allocation of R500 million to Onderstepoort biological products

The details surrounding the allocation are recorded in OBP’s annual reports, including audit reports. A forensic investigation into the utilisation of some of the allocated funds revealed that OBP addressed concerns related to subcontracting through the involvement of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU).

Former Minister Thoko Didiza has addressed Minister John Steenhuisen on the R500 million allocated to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) during her tenure. The former minister’s communication aims to clarify how this matter was handled by the Board of OBP, its management, and the portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development.

Minister Didiza advised Minister Steenhuisen to be cautious when discussing the matter publicly, stating that doing so could lead to unintended and severe repercussions for both the Department and its entities. She said:

“It is clear that despite Former Minister Didiza's efforts to help Minister Steenhuisen with the understanding of the intricacies of the Department and its entities, during the handover process, this remains inadequate.”

Former Minister Didiza emphasised her willingness to continue offering assistance to Minister Steenhuisen on these matters. Furthermore, she expressed concerns about the public perception that nothing was done by the previous administration to address these challenges. In her view, it is inappropriate to make conclusive statements while law enforcement investigations are still ongoing.