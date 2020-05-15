Doctor death count from Covid-19 rises to 12 in Egypt

Cape Town – Three more doctors have died of Covid-19 complications in Egypt, bringing the total number of doctors' deaths due to the coronavirus to 12, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate (EMS) announced on Friday. English-language newspaper Daily News Egypt reported that according to an EMS council member, 178 doctors have contracted the novel coronavirus across Egypt. As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, health-care workers and other front-line responders are becoming infected with the virus because they lack sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE). Egypt’s General Authority of Hospitals and Educational Institutes announced on Wednesday that 19 employees of Al-Matareya Teaching Hospital had tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 54 of the hospital's employees have contracted the virus, reported online news publication Egypt Independent.

On Thursday, Egypt’s ministry of health issued nine rules that form part of the north African country’s plan to co-exist with the coronavirus, reported Egypt Independent.

The wearing of masks is mandatory, and those caught not wearing a mask on public transport or while visiting establishments will not be allowed to make use of those services.

The other rules proposed by the government include that people over 50 and pregnant women should remain home and only leave if absolutely necessary.

The government is further urging citizens who have symptoms of Covid-19 to remain home and contact the country's Covid-19 hotline.

The health ministry has reiterated that citizens must maintain a distance of 2m between each other and should refrain from sharing personal belongings.

According to the latest data, Egypt has 10 431 Covid-19 infections. A total of 2 486 Egyptians have recovered from the virus, but the country has the highest Covid-19 death toll on the continent at 556.

African News Agency (ANA)