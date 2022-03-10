Domestic flights in Nigeria disrupted due to fuel shortage

Abuja: Fuel shortages in Nigeria have caused domestic airlines to cancel some internal flights and delay others this week, two of the country's biggest carriers said on Wednesday.

Air Peace, Nigeria's biggest carrier by passenger numbers, flying to Dubai and Johannesburg, said it was likely to experience flight disruptions on Wednesday and in the coming days, due to jet fuel scarcity.

"Unfortunately, the fuel scarcity is starting to seriously impact our operations," it said.

Another carrier, Arik Air, delayed almost all its flights on Tuesday and cancelled others, it said, adding that there was no certainty on the situation in the coming days.