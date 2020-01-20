File picture: Pixabay

Pretoria - The bail hearing of a 68-year-old Namibian retired teacher accused of raping his eight-year-old daughter will be heard this week in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court, south of the capital Windhoek. According to The Namibian, the country’s largest daily newspaper, the matter was last week postponed to Thursday.

The pensioner is charged with rape and his case was postponed for the hearing of oral arguments in his request to be granted bail.

It is alleged that the accused repeatedly sexually molested his eight-year-old daughter since 2017 at their Rehoboth residence.

The Namibian reported that prosecutor Zibiho Munzenze, who is opposing bail, has told magistrate Kandiwapa Nangombe that if the accused is granted bail on a matter that has prompted public outcry, it would show that the courts are failing to curb domestic violence and gender-based violence.