Tripoli - Two car bombings in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday killed 27 people and injured 42 others, local hospital officials have said.

Two bombs exploded close to a mosque in the al-Salmani region of the coastal city. Eyewitnesses said that the first bomb exploded as worshippers were leaving the mosque.

A number of the injured were in a critical condition, hospital sources said, while a local militia leader was also believed to be among the victims.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

A 2011 uprising against former Libyan leader Moamer Gaddafi began in Benghazi. As a result of the ensuing civil war, the city descended into chaos and was at times controlled by an alliance of Islamist militants.

Last year, troops of eastern Libyan military leader Marshal Khalifa Haftar took over control over the port city.

dpa