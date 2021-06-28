Dr Lwazi Manzi appointed as head of secretariat for AU Commission on Covid-19

Dr Lwazi Manzi, the spokesperson of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, has been appointed as the head of secretariat for the AU Commission on Covid-19. Manzi will leave her post at the Department of Health at the end of June to join President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was recently appointed as the AU’s Covid-19 Champion.

In her new role, Manzi will support Ramaphosa as Covid-19 Champion for the continent. The AU Commission on Covid-19 has been established to support Ramaphosa and would work closely with the African Continental Strategy structures. Reflecting on her new appointment, Manzi said she was looking forward to serving the people of Africa. “It has been a singular honour to serve as the health minister’s spokesperson during a pivotal period in the history of medicine, firstly during the introduction of the National Health Insurance to Parliament and the people of South Africa and secondly during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Moving to the AU Commission on Covid-19 is but a continuation of the work I have been doing but this time at a continental and multilateral level. I look forward to continuing to serve our beautiful nation and the continent at large,” said Manzi.

The director-general of the Department of Health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, has wished the spokesperson well and congratulated her for her new role. “I wish Dr Manzi well in her new role, and wish to assure her of our support as the Department of Health is at the centre of Covid management”. From July, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota will be responsible for media engagements directed at acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who is standing in for Mkhize after he was implicated in the Digital Vibes controversial R150 million tender .