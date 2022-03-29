DRC to join the six-nation East African Community trade bloc

Nairobi - The East African Community (EAC) trade bloc is set to admit Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as its seventh member on Tuesday, the EAC said, adding a population of 90 million people to its common market.

The EAC common market, which consists of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, was set up in 2010 to allow the free movement of goods and people across borders, and is one of the most advanced trading blocs on the continent.

"It represents a real opportunity for us... in view of the strategic position of our country to be part of this sub-regional organisation," Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the DRC's government, told Reuters.

The country, which produces minerals including copper and cobalt, in demand for battery vehicles, and diamonds, will join a common market of close to 200 million people with a combined annual economic output of $193 billion as of 2019.