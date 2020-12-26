Drunk French soldier in Mali shoots two others in fight

Paris, France - A French soldier deployed to Mali as part of the Barkhane force fighting jihadist insurgents has wounded two comrades with a pistol while drunk, the army headquarters said on Saturday.

The confrontation under the influence happened overnight from December 24 to 25 at a base in Gao in eastern Mali.

"Two soldiers from the same unit were getting on each other's nerves. One soldier wounded two of his comrades with his service weapon," an automatic pistol, army spokesman Frederic Barbry told AFP.

One of the two men was wounded very lightly, while the other's injury was more serious although not life-threatening.

Both were flown out following the shooting and brought to hospital in France.