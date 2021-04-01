Drunk man hacks friend to death with axe for making fun of his old Mazda

Harare - A beer binge ended in tragedy after an irate man axed his friend to death for mocking his old Mazda truck.

The 59-year-old man from Epworth, Zimbabwe, struck his friend with an axe three times on the head. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

It is alleged that on March 26 the two were drinking at a bar at Glenwood Shopping Centre in Epworth when the victim made fun of the accused’s old Mazda B1600 truck.

The accused took offence at the mockery and without saying a word, he went to his car and took out an axe that was behind the seat.

He allegedly charged towards the victim and struck him three times on the head with the axe, inflicting deep cuts.