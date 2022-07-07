Durban still the most sought after travel destination in the country

Despite everything that Durban has been through - the riots and the floods - the city is still in the top 10 most-searched-for South African destinations. This is according to data released by global travel search engine, Cheapflights.co.za
South Africa’s accommodation sector has been working around the clock to attract both domestic and international travellers and travellers have taken the bait.
According to the data, the top ten most-searched-for South African destinations are Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Sun City, East London, Umhlanga, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein and Kimberley.
The travel search engine also revealed that Durban takes the lead in most-searched-for hotels, while Cape Town saw the biggest price drop for accommodation.
Laure Bornet, general manager at KAYAK EMEA, which manages Cheapflights.co.za, said: “Durban has long been a favoured South African tourism destination, with its year-round warm climate making it very attractive in these winter months.
“With flight searches to Durban from other SA cities being about 126% up in June compared to the pre-pandemic period, the difficult flooding period that affected much of the city a few months ago doesn’t seem to have dampened travellers’ love for this warm ocean destination.”
Cheapflights.co.za also found that travellers are scouting for hotel deals in Durban for about 35% lower in price than three years ago, with the average hotel price landing at about R1 120 per night.