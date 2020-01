East African locust plague: Five facts about locusts









A camel train makes its way through a swarm of locusts in Ethiopia. Photo: FAO JOHANNESBURG - The current desert locust plague in East Africa is alarming and presents an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the region, according to the United Nations' food and agriculture organisation (FAO). Five facts about Locusts: - locusts are the oldest migratory pest on Earth; - the desert locust is the most devastating of all locust species; - locusts form swarms that can fly up to 150km a day;

- locust adults can eat vegetation equal to their own weight every day; and

- desert locusts are found in the desert areas between West Africa and India.

According to the FAO, major locust invasions can be devastating. An invasion between 2003 and 2005 cost more than US500 million to control across 20 countries in North Africa and resulted in harvest losses of over US2.5 billion.

To help prevent and control locust invasions, authorities analyse satellite images, stockpile pesticides, and conduct aerial spraying. In Ethiopia, officials have reportedly deployed four light aircraft to help fight the locust invasion.

On Wednesday, the UN allocated US10 million for aerial spraying. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said families across the region “now face the prospect of watching as their crops are destroyed before their eyes”.