Education, security vital for poor in West, Central Africa lockdown, says Save our Children

JOHANNESBURG - More than 120,000,000 children and students are out of school in the West and Central Africa after governments in these countries announced nation-wide school and university closures to combat and contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), Save the Children has said. The independent organisation said it feared for the future of the millions that would be impacted in these dire times. "With their education interrupted and not being in a safe place such as a school, children are at a higher risk of abuse, neglect, violence and exploitation, and they, especially girls are more likely of dropping out of school completely," the organisation said in a statement. Save our Children said that while some countries were better equipped to provide distance learning, the most marginalised girls and boys living in rural areas or the suburb of the main cities would struggle to access distance learning. This includes children from low-income households, those with disabilities and children already affected by conflict and humanitarian crises.

“Education needs to be integrated in the response of the coronavirus as the future of millions of children is at stake,” regional director for Save the Children West and Central Africa region, Philippe Adapoe said.

"The disease may disappear over time, but children will continue to suffer the consequences for the rest of their lives,” said Philippe Adapoe, regional director for Save the Children West and Central Africa region," Adapoe said.

“Managing the health crisis and containing the virus must be a priority of course, but so is ensuring that children can continue their education from home. So far, limited opportunities have been put into place to ensure the continuity of education for children at home.

"This is a challenge that governments will have to respond to, with the help of the international community. If we relegate this continuity of education to the background, many children, especially girls may drop out of school all together,” Adapoe said.

"In Africa, where millions don’t have access to internet, tools such as radio programmes and TV programmes can help children access alternative education. It is vital that governments support teachers and equip them with the skills to provide quality distance learning."

The organisation added that needed measures should be put in place to mitigate the risks for children with the impact of school closures extends beyond disruption to education.

"Many rely on school meals to support their daily nutrition. In addition, children who are out of school are also at greater risk of being recruited into labour, abuse and exploitation.

"Pay particular attention to the girls, who are more likely to will face a disproportionately larger burden for caring for family members who contract the virus and taking care of younger children and be at risk of negative family coping mechanisms like child marriage."