EFF wishes ‘sister country’ Angola peaceful and fair elections

Cape Town - The EFF has wished Angola a peaceful and fair election period as the nation goes to its fifth general elections to elect the president and National Assembly since the introduction of multiparty democratic dispensation in 1991. “The 10 years of civil war that ended in 2002, after Jonas Savimbi disputed the 1992 elections results, has taken the country numerous steps back from the attainment of an Angola free from colonial and imperial influence,” the South African political party said in a statement on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The EFF said these elections, the fifth since the end of the Civil War, should be characterised by peace and order, as they are the first in which citizens born after the war are old enough to vote. The EFF called on the people of Angola to come out in their numbers and freely express their will without fear, intimidation and violence. “All election processes have imperfections, including in the so-called ‘advanced democracies’ in Europe and the USA. This must be expected so long as there is no material compromise of the electoral outcome and democratic will of the people.”

More on this Julius Malema tells Raila Odinga to be gracious in defeat for the good of peace in Kenya

The EFF further called on all parties and their leadership to rein in their supporters and not agitate them into a violent post-elections Angola. The party statement ended of with “Hasta la victoria siempre”, which means "until victory, forever". Last week, the EFF applauded the people of Kenya for engaging in a peaceful election, which saw President William Ruto elected as the new president of Kenya. Malema called on Raila Odinga to accept the outcome of the elections.

Story continues below Advertisement