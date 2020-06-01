Egypt blames spike in Covid-19 cases on family visits during Ramadaan

Cape Town – Family visits during the holy month of Ramadaan and visits on the religious holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr were behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Egypt, said presidential adviser Mohamed Awad Tag el-Deen.

According to Egypt Today, Awad Tag el-Deen said that health authorities and medical facilities were still able to handle the numbers should cases increase further.

The adviser said despite the national curfew imposed by the government to stall the spread of the coronavirus, many Egyptians flouted lockdown rules and continued visiting family and gathered to break their daily fast during the month of Ramadaan.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said the number of quarantine hospitals rose from 18 to 340, with a total capacity of 35,152 beds; 3,539 ICU beds; 2,218 ventilators; 125 CT scanners; and 643 X-ray devices, reported Egypt Today.

On Sunday, Egypt recorded its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, with 1,536 infections and 46 new deaths, reported Daily News Egypt.