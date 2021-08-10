Egypt donates medical supplies to Tunisia amid Covid-19 crisis

JOHANNESBURG– The health ministry in Egypt has donated three military planes of medical supplies to Tunisia as the North African country battles a new wave of Covid-19 infections. According to Prensa Latina, the official state news agency of Cuba, the donation was made by Egypt’s health ministry on the instruction of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

According to Tunisia’s health ministry, 3.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, of whom 1.24 million people have received the two shots of the vaccine. On August 6, Euronews reported that workers at Tunisia's largest cemetery, El Jellaz, have been working endlessly, digging graves amid a deadly wave of Covid-19. The publication quoted Hassen, who has worked at the cemetery for the past four years, as saying that there are days when they work without a break.

“This cemetery has been around for 900 years, there’s never been a year like this,” he said. Euronews also reported that he has helped bury 800 out of the 1,200 Covid-19 victims who have been buried there. Several hospitals are reportedly running out of oxygen, which has forced doctors to transport patients to other facilities.