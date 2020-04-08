Egypt extends Covid-19 night time curfew by two weeks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

CAPE TOWN - The Egyptian government has extended a nationwide curfew by an additional two weeks, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Wednesday, reports online news publication Egypt Today. The curfew will be extended until April 23 to counter the spread of Covid-19 in the north African country. The prime minister said that airports would also remain closed until the end of April. According to the National Post, the government also extended the closure of schools and universities, while malls, cafes and shops will close at night and on weekends. Egypt has implemented a number measures to assist its citizens during the Covid-19 outbreak that include a surprise 3% interest rate cut, cash transfers to informal workers, salary payments for laid-off regular employees via an emergency fund as well an injection of 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.27 billion) to support the stock market, reports the National Post.

Furthermore, the prime minister wished to inform citizens of key decisions that had been made within the government.

The prime minister said that the ministry of Interior would ensure enforcing the curfew with no excuses as the The health of Egyptian citizens is very important and the government is taking a number of measures to survive the crisis.

Salaries of the prime minister and state ministers will be deducted by 20 percent for three months to support precarious employment.

“Our projections for this week were 120-150 cases daily. There will be increases in the number of infections in the coming two or three week, but the most important thing is that the rise is slight and gradual,” the prime minister said.

Egypt currently has 1,450 active cases of Covid-19, with 94 people dying of the virus to date.