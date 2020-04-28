Egypt extends state of emergency by 3 months over security concerns

CAPE TOWN - Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday extended the country's state of emergency by a further three months, citing security and health concerns, according to the country's state information services.

The extension would allow Egypt's armed forces and police to take necessary measures to confront terrorism and the funding thereof, and strengthen the country.

Egypt has been under a state of emergency since April 2017 following ISIS attacks at two separate Palm Sunday services that left over 40 people dead.

The country has suffered several deadly terror attacks emanating from insurgents in the Sinai Peninsula in recent years.

The state of emergency gives the country the power to monitor mass media and communications, expropriate property, expand army and police power, try suspects in exceptional trials and impose curfews, according to the Middle East Monitor.