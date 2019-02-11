Members of Egypt's Parliament during the inaugural session, the first to convene in three years, in Cairo. Egypt's parliament has rescheduled for this week its vote on proposed changes to the constitution that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office. File photo: AP Photo/Said Shahat.

CAIRO — Egypt's parliament has rescheduled for this week its vote on proposed changes to the constitution that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond his current term, which ends in 2022. Parliament spokesman Ahmed Saad el-Din said on Sunday that the legislature would hold the crucial vote on Wednesday, instead of a scheduled meeting on Feb. 17.

The 596-seat assembly had given its preliminary approval to the changes last week.

The motion is near-certain to be overwhelmingly approved by the legislature, which is packed with el-Sissi's supporters, but the amendments would also need to be put to a national referendum to become law.

The proposed amendments also include the introduction of the role of vice president and the reintroduction of a Senate, or upper chamber.

AP