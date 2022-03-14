Egypt receives 12 air-conditioned Russian train vehicles at Alexandria Port

Cape Town - The Egyptian Railways Authority has received a batch of new air-conditioned train vehicles as part of the deal of 1 300 cars manufactured by Transmash Holding Company, the representative of the Russian-Hungarian alliance, according to local Egyptian media.

According to Egypt Today, the agreement with Transmash Hewing Company includes the manufacture and supply of 800 first-, second- and third-class air-conditioned vehicles in monthly instalments.

Furthermore, the agreement also includes 500 third-class vehicles with dynamic ventilation (regular), of which 700 regular and third-class air-conditioned vehicles have arrived so far.

The Railways Authority installs the service of new trains every month within the deal of 1 300 cars, with an average of three new trains a month added to the system.