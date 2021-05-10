Egypt to locally produce Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed has announced that the North African country will start locally producing China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in June, according to Xinhua.

The news outlet reported on Monday that Zayed, who was speaking during a press conference in Cairo, said that the first two million doses will be produced at the plants of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

"We will receive the first shipment of the raw materials needed to manufacture the vaccine on May 18," she said.

She also added that 40 million doses will be produced in the first year.

According to Zayed, the two agreements between Sinovac and the VACSERA were signed in April.

The first agreement allows the Egyptian side to obtain the expertise and technical assistance to produce the vaccine, while the second permits VACSERA the licence to manufacture and pack the vaccine in its factories.

According to Xinhua, the Sinovac vaccine to be produced in Egypt will be called Sinovac-Vacsera.

Xinhua also reported that Egypt began its vaccination process in March, where elderly citizens and those suffering from chronic diseases were vaccinated.

On May 6, eTurbo News reported that Egyptian authorities imposed stricter Covid-19 rules as the country approaches its third wave of the virus.

According to the news outlet, the North African country banned large gatherings and reduced operating hours of restaurants and shops to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In its latest update, Egypt's health ministry has reported 237 410 coronavirus cases, including 176 763 recoveries and 13 904 deaths.

