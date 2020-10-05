Egypt to make public transport free for people over 70
Cape Town – The Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Ministry of Transport have agreed to provide free public transport for those over 70 years of age, including tickets for the Egyptian railway, buses and the metro, reports Egypt Independent.
According to the report, Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine al-Kabbaj added that passengers over the age of 60 will receive a 50% discount on all transport fees.
In August, authorities increased the price of metro tickets in the capital Cairo.
According to English-language news website Egyptian Streets, the price increase was justified by the fact that the revenue of the metro, used widely daily, is 4 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$254 million), while its operational costs are 8 billion Egyptian pounds.
However, last year the state also raised the fares, sparking outrage and protests that led to arrests.
The ministry further announced that it will also increase the monthly pensions in its Dignity Programme by 100 Egyptian pounds for October in celebration of the International Day of Older Persons, reports Egypt Independent.
The ministry said it was exploring ways in which it can better serve Egypt’s most vulnerable populations.
Egypt’s metro system is one of the oldest in the Middle East and Africa and it stands as one of Egypt’s most-used and affordable means of public transport, writes Egyptian Streets.
According to a report, Cairo’s metro transports around three million people every day.
African News Agency (ANA)