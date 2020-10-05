Egypt to make public transport free for people over 70

Cape Town - The Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Ministry of Transport have agreed to provide free public transport for those over 70 years of age, including tickets for the Egyptian railway, buses and the metro, reports Egypt Independent.

According to the report, the Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine al-Kabbaj added that passengers over the age of 60 will receive a 50% discount on all transport fees.

In August, authorities increased the price of metro tickets in the capital Cairo.

According to English-language news website Egyptian Streets, the price increase was justified by the fact that the revenue of the metro, used widely daily, is 4 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$254 million), while its operational costs are 8 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$508 million).

However, last year the state also raised the fares, sparking outrage and protests that led to arrests.