Johannesburg - Detained researcher Patrick George Zaki, who was allegedly tortured and ill-treated by Egyptian authorities, will again appear in court later this week after his appeal was rejected by the Mansoura II Misdemeanours Appeals Court on Saturday.
The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) has demanded the immediate release of Zaki, without pressing charges, and has also called for an investigation into his alleged torture and ill-treatment.
The 27-year-old, who had been on leave from EIPR since last August to pursue studies in Italy, was arrested on February 7 after he landed in Cairo's international airport for a visit to see his family.
In a statement issued by the organisation, it said Zaki would be detained until February 22, whereupon he would again come before a court.
Zaki, who was allegedly involved with social activism many years ago, was arrested as part of Egypt’s ongoing crackdown on dissent. He allegedly called for protests against the government and "spread fake news".