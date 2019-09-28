Cairo (dpa) - Egypt's chief prosecutor on Saturday ordered a criminal trial for a university teacher who allegedly forced his students to take off their trousers in order to pass an exam, private newspaper al-Masry Al Youm reported.
The teacher, an assistant professor at Al-Azhar University, a state-run institution affiliated with Sunni Islam's key centre of learning, al-Azhar, will face trial at the criminal court on charges of dishonouring a number of students and abusing his authority, the newspaper said.
No specific date has been set for the trial.
Earlier this year, a video showing the academic promising at a lecture to reward male students who remove their trousers with marks in the exam went viral.
The footage purportedly showed at least two students accepting the offer amid cheers from some colleagues.