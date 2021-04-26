Egypt’s president extends state of emergency by another three months

Johannesburg – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has announced another three-month extension of a nationwide state of emergency, which has been effective since 2017, according to Al Jazeera.

The TV channel reported on Sunday that the state of emergency published in the Official Gazette stated that it was required because of the serious security and health conditions the country is going through.

Al Jazeera also reported that the North African country's health ministry said on Friday it had sent reinforcements and equipment to the region of Sohag after medical staff complained of a shortage of resources to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The increase of cases in the region, almost 400km south of the capital Cairo, has raised concern about a third wave of coronavirus infections in Egypt.

On Monday, Ahram Online reported that Egypt on Saturday reported 912 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest daily count since January.

Supplies to Sohag include teams to conduct home visits and supplies of oxygen and ventilators. Additionally, hospitals have expanded admission capacities, according to a ministry statement seen by Al Jazeera.

The statement also voiced complaints on social media alleging dire shortcomings in public health services and access to treatment amid an increase in coronavirus infections in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, experts say official numbers reflect only a fraction of the actual cases as the testing process in the North African country was low. Also, private tests are not included in government statistics.

The armed group Isil (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Isis) claimed responsibility for the attacks, which injured more than 100 people and occurred a week before Coptic Easter, with Pope Francis scheduled to visit Egypt later that month.

Egypt’s state of emergency has allowed the authorities to make arrests and search people’s homes without warrants, Al Jazeera reports.

In its latest update, the North African country has reported 222 523 coronavirus cases, 167 024 recoveries and 13 049 Covid-19-related deaths.

African News Agency (ANA)