Eight-year-old boy shoots brother, 7, with dad's gun

Pretoria - An eight-year-old boy has allegedly shot his seven-year-old brother in Manso Datano in Ghana's Ashanti region, the Daily Guide newspaper reported.

It said the siblings were playing with their father’s gun when the eight-year-old boy accidentally pulled the trigger and shot his brother at close range. The parents were away when the incident happened.

"They were said to be struggling over the gun when the older brother accidentally pulled the trigger hitting his brother, killing him instantly," the newspaper said, adding that police had taken the father in for questioning.

In a separate incident, a man in northern Ghana has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife with an axe after she denied him sex.

The Daily Graphic newspaper reported that the 35-year-old man from the capital Accra had an argument with his wife after she refused to sleep with him.