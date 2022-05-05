Eight-year-old Ugandan flying maestro says he adores Elon Musk

Cape Town - An eight-year-old Ugandan boy has left many people speechless and has become an internet sensation in his country, with his budding flying skills. The young boy, Graham Shema, is a student at Kampala International School Uganda (KISU). According to local Ugandan media, his insatiable interest in all matters of aviation has acquired him the prestigious title of “Captain”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Many people have asked him what sparked his interest in aviation, and the answer was pretty simple. Speaking to African Vibes.com, Graham said one day he was playing outside with his friends, when he witnessed a bizarre happening. According to his account, he was only three years old when he spotted a Ugandan police helicopter flying really low.

In a blink of an eye, the low flying plane blew off the roof of his grandmother’s rental house, according African Vibes. This moment is what lit an insatiable spark for flying for little Shema. Little Shema has also recently shared that he is obsessed with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

Story continues below Advertisment

Musk, who is – according to Forbes magazine – the worlds richest man, is an entrepreneur, investor, and business magnate, and he is the also the founder, CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX. Little Shema posted a message on Facebook last year, wishing his idol Musk, and saying: “Happy birthday big man himself Elon Musk who changed the game in space. I definitely can't wait to get my mars citizenship. l love you Elon,” complete with a red heart eyes emoji. According to NDTV.com, even Germany's ambassador and the country's transport minister have invited him for meetings.

Story continues below Advertisment

Little Shema who is a lover of mathematics and science, has flown as a trainee three times on a Cessna 172. The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is an American four-seat, single-engine, high wing, fixed-wing aircraft, made by the Cessna Aircraft Company. IOL