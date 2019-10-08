Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth addresses the United Nations General Assembly. File picture: Wang Ying/Xinhua

Port Louis - Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth dissolved parliament on Sunday and said the Indian Ocean island would hold a general election on November 7. The country, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa's most stable nations, holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014.

By law, the country has between 30 and 150 days to organise elections after the prime minister dissolves parliament.

"I have advised the president of the republic to dissolve Parliament and to issue the writ for general elections," he said in a video statement, adding that voting would be on Nov 7.

Jugnauth, 57, who is also finance minister will seek another term as leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM). He has served as prime minister since 2017 when he took over from his father, Anerood Jugnauth.