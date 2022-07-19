Electoral Commission of Namibia on five-day study in SA to ‘job shadow’ IEC

A delegation of the Electoral Commission of Namibia led by chairperson Elsie Nghikembua, is undertaking a five-day study visit to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to benchmark and familiarise itself with their electoral processes. The ECN is currently reviewing its electoral processes in preparation for the conduct of the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the commission said in a statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

New Era interview with Ms. Elsie Nghikembua since her appointment as the ECN Chairperson. #ElectoralCommissionofNamibia #OntheSpot pic.twitter.com/OUcmZD2l4i — Electoral Commission of Namibia (@ECN_Namibia) June 25, 2022 Some key areas of study are Civic and Voter Education, Management of Voter Registration and Voter Register, Political party finance, and the Management of Election Technologies. Meanwhile, according to the Namibian on Tuesday, the Southern African country’s minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Saturday withdrew from the Khomas region's Swapo Party Elders' Council elections. Alweendo was expected to contest for the council's treasurer position, the local news outlet reported.

The Namibian reports that he withdrew from the election because he allegedly does not meet the requirements to be eligible for the position, since he does not serve in any structure of the party in the region. The elders' council's regional conference in Windhoek elected Selma Utoni as regional secretary, while Gideon Ishitile has been elected as regional information secretary. Alweendo is one of Swapo's leaders speculated to contest for the Swapo vice-president position at the party's elective congress later this year, writes the publication.

Story continues below Advertisement