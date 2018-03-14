A crew member of an Emirates Airlines aircraft due to depart a Uganda Airport has sustained serious injuries after jumping out of the emergency door. Picture: Valery Hache/ AFP

Johannesburg - A crew member of an Emirates Airlines aircraft due to depart Uganda's Entebbe International Airport has sustained serious injuries after jumping out of the emergency door, Kenya’s Daily Nation reported.

Passengers were boarding the flight preparing to fly to Dubai on Wednesday when the woman jumped with speculation that suicide might have been behind her behaviour as she was involved in a verbal altercation with colleagues shortly before.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

African News Agency/ANA