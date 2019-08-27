Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - eNCA's director of news Ben Said died on Monday while on holiday in Mozambique, the television news channel announced on Tuesday.



On Tuesday, the channel was mourning the loss of the veteran journalist who died while on holiday with his family on Monday afternoon.





Said, 45, was holidaying in Mozambique when he drowned in a diving accident on Monday afternoon.





eNCA's news anchor Dan Moyane said the station was in "deep shock".





Moyane said he had already made his presence felt "across all aspects of the business".





Said had recently returned to South Africa from TRT World in Turkey and had re-joined the senior management team at eNCA.

eNCA’s Editor Jeremy Maggs paid homage to Said.

“Ben was one of the country’s best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense. Having just re-joined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock.”

Said joined eNCA as a producer in 2000 before rising through the ranks to become Senior Reporter and eventually Group News Editor.

He left the news station in 2015 to take up a senior management position at TRT.

eMedia investments extended its sincerest condolences to his wife Nicky and his daughters Lily and Bella.

IOL and ANA