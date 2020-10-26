End SARS protests: Buhari urges Nigerians to spurn looters

Johannesburg - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged citizens to turn back family members who return home with goods unaccounted for after the looting of stores that took place during the #EndSARS protests last week.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson Garba Shehu on Sunday, Buhari said looting and vandalism would damage trade and investment growth in the country, both large and small industries, as well as the hard-working people in the informal sectors of the economy.

“These incidents do not reflect well on any society. They are wrong and condemnable and should not be supported by reasonable members of the society,” Shehu said.

Shehu said the government would not “fold its arms when an otherwise legitimate and peaceful protest is turning into free-for-all vandalism and looting”.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that violence and chaos erupted in Lagos on Thursday as mobs who masqueraded as #EndSARS protesters reportedly burnt police stations, courthouses, TV stations and a hotel.