Engineers in Morocco convert snorkelling masks into respirators to fight Covid-19

Cape Town - Moroccan engineers have said they will convert Decathlon snorkelling masks into respirators to assist those infected by the novel coronavirus, reports online news publication the North Africa Post.

A group of engineers made the announcement via a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Morocco has ordered 550 ventilators to be distributed as part of a package of $200 million (about R3.7 billion) to acquire other equipment and medicine to treat patients with the disease.

According to the North Africa Post, the engineers said that the multinational sports equipment chain Decathlon backs the idea, has kept its stockpile of such masks and plans to donate them to authorities, should they endorse the plan.

Meanwhile, student engineers at a Czech technical university say they have converted standard snorkelling masks into life-saving apparatus.