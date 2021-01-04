eSwatini aims to vaccinate entire population against Covid-19

Mbabane - eSwatini aims to vaccinate all its 1.3 million people against Covid-19 and will set aside at least 200 million emalangeni ($14 million) to do so, senior officials in the southern African kingdom say.

eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is participating in the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization and hopes to receive enough vaccines for 20% of its population via the facility free of charge.

It wants to buy vaccines for the remaining 80% via COVAX but recognises it may have to source doses elsewhere.

"We are still trying to explore other sources for the vaccine in the event the country fails to secure the additional vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility due to limited supplies," Simon Zwane, principal secretary in the health ministry, told Reuters.

"We are aware of the fact that the facility may not be able to supply enough vaccines to cover the whole population."