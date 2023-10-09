eSwatini police chief collapsed and died at OR Tambo International Airport

eSwatini police boss Commissioner William Dlamini collapsed and died at the OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

“He was in-transit to the Kingdom of Eswatini from Angola where he attended the 26th Interpol African Regional Conference,” SA Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

“The commissioner collapsed and died at the Airport. Both the family and the delegation that accompanied the late commissioner on his official trip have received psychosocial services by psychologists attached to the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit.”

She said SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has on behalf of the police sent his condolences to the Royal eSwatini Police Service.