Eswatini Prime Minister in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

RUSTENBURG – Eswatini prime minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini was admitted in hospital with mild symptoms of Covid-19 on Monday. "Doctors have since recommended that he be admitted to hospital this morning [Monday] for monitoring and recuperation," said government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini in a statement. Mandvuo Dlamini announced a week ago that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus officially known as Covid-19, and was self-isolating at home. At the time he said he was asymptomatic and feeling well. On Saturday he urged Emaswati and people around the world to send messages of support to those in isolation or in hospital because of the corona virus. 'Having experienced it for myself, I can tell you that support from family, friends and from anyone really makes a massive difference to your morale and sense of wellbeing," he said.

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi on Sunday, announced one new Covid-19 related death, taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 120.

Eswatini has so far recorded 6,219 Covid-19 infection cases, 120 deaths and 5,858 recoveries since the first case was recorded in March.

The country has lifted the national emergency and insisted that adhering to Covid-19 regulations and protocols remains important.

Public gatherings are restricted to 20 people in closed area, 100 people in an open area.

The number of people attending wedding ceremony, funeral or memorial service or an art or entertainment event in a closed area shall not exceed 100 people or 200 if held in an open area.

Community meeting shall not exceed 200 people.

Namibia recorded 32 new Covid-19 infection cases and one death on Monday.

According to a statement released by the ministry of health, the 81-year-old man died on November 17.

The south west African country has so far recorded 13,897 cases, 145 deaths and 13,234 recoveries.