eSwatini records tenth coronavirus case

RUSTENBURG - eSwatini has recorded its tenth coronavirus case, health minister Lizzie Nkosi has said on Monday. "This is a female aged 31 years from the Manzini Region. She returned to the country on 24 March from South Africa, Gauteng province, where she has been employed. She has presented with a mild disease," Nkosi said. "A total 10 covid-19 cases are confirmed in the country. Four have tested negative for the coronavirus out of which three have been discharged. One is undergoing processes for discharge. "Three of the patients are admitted at the isolation facility in Siteki, while two remain under home care. The latest confirmed case is still undergoing processes of admission for care," she said. Nkosi said all patients had presented with a mild case of the disease and were recovering well.

eSwatini is on a partial lockdown in a bid to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

African News Agency