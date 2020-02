eSwatini woman cleared of coronavirus









RUSTENBURG - A 27-year-old woman suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in eSwatini had been cleared, the eSwatini Observer reported.

The country's director of health services, Dr Vusi Magagula, told the newspaper the woman's test results were negative.

"The experience has assisted us in shaping-up the country’s preparedness and response plan, as the ministry ensures that Emaswati are safe from the global health threat," he was quoted saying.





The woman's sample was sent to South Africa, which has been testing suspected COVID-19 cases for many of the countries on the African continent.





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report, no new countries reported cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, as of February 17.





In China, 70, 635 case have been confirmed, with 1,772 deaths. Outside of China 794 case have been confirmed in 25 countries, with three deaths reported.