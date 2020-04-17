Eswatini, Zambia record new coronavirus cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Rustenburg - A clinician in Eswatini and a 10-year-old girl in Zambia were amongst the new coronavirus cases reported in the two countries on Friday. "We have received 116 Covid-19 results [on Friday] of which two were positive and 114 negative. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 19 in the country," said Eswatini health minister Lizzie Nkosi. She said the 18th case was a 35-year-old woman residing in Manzini Region. "She is a clinician in a public hospital. She presented with mild flu symptoms with no history of travel. Her work contacts have been traced and so far 11 health worker contacts have tested negative." The 19th case was a 39-year-old woman, residing in the Shiselweni Region, who presented with cough and a fever.

"She presented no history of recent travel. Contact tracing has begun. In summary, eight cases have been treated, eight are undergoing treatment, one has passed away and two are undergoing admission processes. The public is advised to continue with observing hand hygiene measures and cough etiquette," she said.

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reported four new cases in the country.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya told the broadcaster that the new cases involved a 56-year-old man from Kafue, a 10 year-old girl from Kabwe, a 40-year-old woman, who was connected to the family from Makeni, and a 19-year-old woman from Bauleni.

He said the 10-year-old girl had gone to the clinic with an acute respiratory illness and was an epidemiological link to a family that travelled from Lusaka to visit in Kabwe.

He said health teams had since been deployed to investigate the contacts of the new cases, and that hospital surveillance had been upscaled.

Zambia has now recorded 52 confirmed cases of the virus, two deaths, and 30 recoveries.

The coronavirus was first recorded in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, in December 2019.

It has since rapidly spread around the globe, forcing many countries into lockdown.

As of Friday, there were 2, 214,461 million infections worldwide, 148,979 deaths and 560,309 recoveries, according to reference site Worldometers.

African News Agency (ANA)

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za