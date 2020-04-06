Ethiopia confirms first Covid-19 related death

Johannesburg - Ethiopia's health department has confirmed the country's first coronavirus related death. Health minister Dr. Lia Tadesse posted on her Twitter account that the 60-year-old woman was admitted to an isolation centre on March 31 and confirmed dead on Sunday morning. "It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from Covid-19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care and strict medical follow up," Tadesse said. The minister said the deceased woman was among 43 coronavirus cases so far confirmed in the East African country. "We would like to advise the public, not to panic but to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precautions measures such as hand washing with soap and maintaining physical distancing," she said.

The health ministry had been doing preparatory work to prevent and respond to the disease, Tadesse added.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to adhere to measures put in place by the government to try and curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or sanitiser. Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze and please void close contact ... with people who are unwell," he said.

"As we prepare to deal with situations together, we must work hard to keep the virus from spreading in our community. Keep your body clean. Help others in every way you can," said Ahmed.

African News Agency/ANA