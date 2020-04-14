Ethiopia launches door-to-door Covid-19 screening

JOHANNESBURG – The Ethiopian government has launched a nationwide door-to-door temperature-screening campaign to prevent and mitigate the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, Anadolu Agency reported that the move came in the face of a potential acceleration of the virus in the country of 110 million people. Health Minister Lia Tadesse, in a statement posted on her Twitter account, on Tuesday confirmed that eight patients had tested positive for Covid-19, raising the national total to 82 along with three deaths. According to the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), many regional states have already begun conducting thermal body scanning using thermometer guns. The ENA reported that the activity was launched in 117 districts identified as vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

Government-employed health workers and volunteers, including 1,200 retired physicians, are involved in the screening exercise, the ENA said.

Among adults, the average body temperature ranges from 97°F (36.1°C) to 99°F (37.2°C). It was not mentioned if those with fever, a coronavirus symptom, would be tested or advised to self-quarantine only.

Last week, Ethiopia declared a Covid-19 state of emergency that prohibits a gathering of more than four people for any purpose. One can visit banks while wearing face masks. However, schools remain closed.

Authorities have decreed that physical distancing must be observed by everyone.

The mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, Takele Uma, said he would not lock down the city as this would have an adverse economic impact.

In South Africa, the government has also launched a door-to-door coronavirus-screening campaign.

On Monday, Bushbuckridge residents in Mpumalanga were screened. The Department of Health said it expected to screen over a thousand individuals per day.