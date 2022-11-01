Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ethiopia-Tigray talks: Heavy foreign interference hampers negotiations

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Published 17m ago

Share

South Africa - According to Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, in an interview, "heavy foreign interference" has hampered peace negotiations between the government and the Tigray administration.

The discussions, which are taking place in South Africa, are meant to bring a peaceful end to their horrific two-year conflict.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to AfricaNews, Ahmed asserted that Ethiopians could resolve the situation on their own without assistance from outsiders.

In the China Global Television Network (CGTN) interview, he also said that "if there are many interventions from the left and right, it's very difficult."

More on this

Since the negotiations began, intense fighting has continued unabated in Tigray, where government troops backed by the Eritrean army and regional forces have been waging artillery bombardments and air strikes, capturing a string of towns from the rebels.

The international community has voiced deep alarm over the combat and the human cost it has exacted on civilians caught in the crossfire.

Abiy said that in towns in Tigray now under the control of Ethiopian forces, such as Axum and neighbouring Adwa, the government was providing humanitarian aid but did not elaborate.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa had initially said the discussions between the federal government and the Tigrayans would run until Sunday, but they remain shrouded in secrecy.

Ebba Kalondo, the spokesperson for AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in a message to AFP that "there was no date limitation put on the talks".

Story continues below Advertisement

A diplomat with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to AFP that the talks were continuing on Monday but added: "They are very strict about confidentiality."

A source close to the Tigrayan delegation in South Africa had told AFP at the weekend that the talks would likely continue until Tuesday.

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peacewarpeace planEthiopiaSouth AfricaConflict

Share