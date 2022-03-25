Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces say they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government

Addis Ababa: Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they would respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region within reasonable time. The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying it was to allow aid to flow into Tigray.

The government of Tigray would do everything it could do to make sure the cessation of hostilities was a success, the regional Tigrayan government said late on Thursday. War broke out between Tigray's rulers – the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) – and the central government led by Abiy, in November 2020. The conflict, which later engulfed neighbouring regions, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across northern Ethiopia and into neighbouring Sudan.

The UN has said more than 90% of the 5.5 million Tigrayans needed food aid. The federal government has always said aid was allowed to enter Tigray but only a small amount has gone in since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray at the end of June last year. Tigray's leaders have blamed federal authorities and authorities in the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions for blocking aid going into Tigray, accusations they deny.

The central government has accused Tigrayan fighters of blocking aid because they have invaded Afar, a neighbouring region along the only land route open into Tigray. The UN and the US welcomed Addis Ababa's declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, which followed a visit by the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, to the capital Addis Ababa this week. Reuters