Ethiopia to plant 5 billion trees by end of July despite Covid-19 pandemic

Addis Ababa – The global coronavirus pandemic will not deter Ethiopia on its mission to plant 5 billion trees by the end of July, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday, World Environment Day.

"Despite #COVID19, we are determined to plant the intended 5 billion trees," he tweeted on his official Twitter account, adding that planning was under way on how each household would "plant their print in a physically distanced manner".

Abiy said on Facebook that the target is part of the East African nation's larger goal of planting 20 billion trees over a four-year period.

Last year the country launched its annual Green Legacy challenge, which saw 354 million seedlings being planted in a 12-hour period. According to the Agriculture Ministry, about 84 per cent of those plants have grown.

"More than 20 million people were mobilised throughout the country in our first-ever mass planting engagement," Abiy said on Friday, adding that 4 billion seedlings had been planted last year.