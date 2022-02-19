Ethiopia to start generating electricity from the Nile dam - officials

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), set to be the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, has been at the centre of a regional dispute ever since Ethiopia broke ground in 2011.

Addis Ababa - Ethiopia will start generating electricity from its controversial dam on the river Nile on Sunday, government officials told AFP.

"Tomorrow will be the first energy generation of the dam," an Ethiopian government official said on Saturday.

A second official confirmed the information. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the milestone has not been officially announced.

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Ethiopia deems it essential for its electrification and development.