Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is due to accept the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday, the first of the annual awards to be presented.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Abiy “for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea” and his efforts for “peace and international cooperation”.
Abiy is the first Ethiopian to be awarded a Nobel prize.
The number of peace prize nominees this year – composed of 223 individuals and 78 organisations – is the fourth-highest since 1901.
The peace prize is one of the awards endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.