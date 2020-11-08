Ethiopian prime minister fires senior officials amid state of emergency

By Giulia Paravicini and Dawit Endeshaw

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sacked his army chief, head of intelligence and foreign minister on Sunday, as the military continued a five-day old offensive in the restive Tigray region with a new round of air strikes.

Abiy announced a raft of dismissals on Sunday as the conflict escalated and is pushing the country towards civil war.

His office announced the changes on his twitter feed, giving no reasons for the changes.

Nine million people risk displacement from the escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the United Nations said, warning that the government's declaration of a state of emergency was blocking food and other aid.