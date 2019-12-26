The Ethiopian Skylight hotels in Addis Ababa will soon be biggest in Africa with a room capacity of 1,000. The hotel which was opened nearly a year ago with 375 rooms has begun the second phase on construction 640 additional rooms as part of the eight and night strategic business unit of the Ethiopian Airlines Group.
According to Esayas Woldermariam Hailu Chief Commercial Officer for Ethiopian Airlines Group “This is in a way to accommodate the Meetings Incentives, Conferences and Events as well as the leisure tourism arrivals into Ethiopia.”
Continuing its dedication to providing a world-class service, Ethiopian has formulated, and is implementing, a 15-year strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, to become the leading Aviation Group in Africa. At the end of the 15-year period, Ethiopian plans to become the leading Aviation Group in Africa, comprising of seven profit centers (Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline, Ethiopian International Passenger Airline, Ethiopian Cargo, Ethiopian MRO, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services, Ethiopian Ground Services) with $10 billion in annual revenue and close to $1 billion in annual profit.
Ethiopian Skylight Hotel is located at the heart of Addis Ababa, just five minutes away from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Meeting international standards with outstanding quality of service.